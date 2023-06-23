Unigine 2.17 Brings Production-Ready Vulkan & DX12 Support

2 July 2023
The visually-stunning Unigine Engine that these days is most commonly used in commercial simulation applications recently published Unigine 2.17 where they have finally made their Vulkan and Direct3D 12 renderers production-ready.

Unigine Corp developers have been working on their DX12 and Vulkan support for a while and with Unigine 2.17 is considered brought up to a production state. Unigine 2.17 in turn is the last release supporting OpenGL. It's rather symbolic with Unigine's benchmarks for years having been known for among the best OpenGL stressors and visually stunning when they were originally released.

Unigine 2.17 also brings various performance optimizations, a spatial temporal denoiser, streaming improvements, VR updates, new C++ samples, and a variety of other engine enhancements.

Here are some Unigine 2.17 rendered screenshots from Unigine Corp for this Linux-friendly engine:

Unigine 2.17 screenshot


Unigine 2.17 screenshot


More details on the Unigine 2.17 engine via developer.unigine.com. Here's to hoping they release a new Unigine benchmark soon...
