Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Unigine 2.17 Brings Production-Ready Vulkan & DX12 Support
Unigine Corp developers have been working on their DX12 and Vulkan support for a while and with Unigine 2.17 is considered brought up to a production state. Unigine 2.17 in turn is the last release supporting OpenGL. It's rather symbolic with Unigine's benchmarks for years having been known for among the best OpenGL stressors and visually stunning when they were originally released.
Unigine 2.17 also brings various performance optimizations, a spatial temporal denoiser, streaming improvements, VR updates, new C++ samples, and a variety of other engine enhancements.
Here are some Unigine 2.17 rendered screenshots from Unigine Corp for this Linux-friendly engine:
More details on the Unigine 2.17 engine via developer.unigine.com. Here's to hoping they release a new Unigine benchmark soon...