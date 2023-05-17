Ubuntu Knocks On Docker In Latest Snaps Promotion

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 17 May 2023 at 09:39 AM EDT. 8 Comments
UBUNTU
While for an Ubuntu desktop user that is used to running Snap versions of Firefox and other desktop application sandboxing it may seem strange for Canonical to be comparing Snaps to Docker containers, the emphasis of their comparison is on the IoT/edge computing side where they are trying to better position Snaps as a superior alternative to using Docker containers.

Ubuntu maker Canonical published an info-graphic today where they are comparing Snaps to Docker and complements their earlier marketing material where they talk about the "challenges and alternatives" to Docker containers for IoT deployments and how Docker projects can be migrated to Snaps and leverage Snapcraft tooling.

Below is one of their comparison graphics where they compare Docker and Canonical Snapcraft:

Canonical infographic


Those interested can find Canonical's Snap-focused comparison via this Ubuntu.com blog post.

Are you in the Docker or Snaps boat? Share your thoughts in the forums.
8 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu 23.10 Improving PPA Management For Enhanced Security & Reliability
Ubuntu 23.10 Looks To dhcpcd5 For Replacing ISC DHCP Client
Ubuntu 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur" Opens For Development
Ubuntu 23.10 Looks Like It Will Switch To Using Dbus-Broker
Ubuntu 23.04 "Lunar Lobster" Now Available For Download
Ubuntu 23.04 Desktop's New Installer Set To Ship Without OpenZFS Install Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux To Users: Please Stop Using X.Org
Intel Issues New CPU Microcode Going Back To Gen8 For New, Undisclosed Security Updates
Fedora Program Manager Laid Off As Part Of Red Hat Cuts
Linux Features Loved By Microsoft Engineers Working On WSL2
Failing A PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD In Less Than 3 Minutes Without Extra Cooling
Microsoft Aims For Greater Script Execution Control On Linux
System76 Making Progress With COSMIC Desktop - 10-bit Color Support Added, HDR Plans
Xfce's Wayland Compositor Code Continues Improving