Ubuntu Knocks On Docker In Latest Snaps Promotion
Ubuntu maker Canonical published an info-graphic today where they are comparing Snaps to Docker and complements their earlier marketing material where they talk about the "challenges and alternatives" to Docker containers for IoT deployments and how Docker projects can be migrated to Snaps and leverage Snapcraft tooling.
Below is one of their comparison graphics where they compare Docker and Canonical Snapcraft:
Those interested can find Canonical's Snap-focused comparison via this Ubuntu.com blog post.
Are you in the Docker or Snaps boat? Share your thoughts in the forums.