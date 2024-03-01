Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Won't Support JPEG-XL Out-Of-The-Box

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 1 March 2024 at 07:00 AM EST. 20 Comments
UBUNTU
There had been some hope that the Ubuntu 24.04 desktop would support the JPEG-XL image format out-of-the-box, but that isn't going to happen as a default change.

Canonical Desktop Software Engineer Jeremy Bicha wrote this week in a status update:
"I recognized that we won’t be able to get JPEG XL support into Ubuntu Desktop’s default install for 24.04 LTS, but there is still time to get the library updated in Universe so that the gdk-pixbuf support is available for install."

So users may be able to install the JPEG-XL support from the Ubuntu Universe archive but doesn't look like it will pass the bar to get it as part of the default Ubuntu desktop installation.

JPEG-XL logo


This follows the drama a year ago of Google dropping JPEG-XL from Chrome. JPEG-XL is a royalty-free graphics file format aiming to be a universal replacement to existing lossy and lossless compressed raster graphics formats. The file format and coding system have been standardized for about two years now.
20 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Enters Its Feature Freeze
Ubuntu Blog Talks Up Rust Schedulers, Potential For Micro-Kernel Design Future
Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS Released With Linux 6.5 HWE Kernel
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Desktop Installer Adds New Accessibility Options
Canonical Improving The Thunderbird Snap For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Snaps & Ubuntu Core Desktop Talked Up At FOSDEM 2024
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
HDMI Forum Rejects Open-Source HDMI 2.1 Driver Support Sought By AMD
Cloudflare Makes Pingora Rust Framework Open-Source
KDE Plasma 6.0 Ready For Release Next Week, Plasma 6.1 Seeing Early Feature Work
PVM Virtualization Framework Proposed For Linux - Built Atop The KVM Hypervisor
GIMP Releases Last Development Version For GIMP 3.0
Proton 9.0 Beta Makes More Games Playable Under Steam Play, Updates VKD3D-Proton & DXVK
Micron Engineer Sends Out Linux Patches For New FAMFS File-System
Linux's V4L2 VP9 Codec Kernel Code Rewritten In Rust For Better Memory Safety