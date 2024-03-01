Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Won't Support JPEG-XL Out-Of-The-Box
Canonical Desktop Software Engineer Jeremy Bicha wrote this week in a status update:
"I recognized that we won’t be able to get JPEG XL support into Ubuntu Desktop’s default install for 24.04 LTS, but there is still time to get the library updated in Universe so that the gdk-pixbuf support is available for install."
So users may be able to install the JPEG-XL support from the Ubuntu Universe archive but doesn't look like it will pass the bar to get it as part of the default Ubuntu desktop installation.
This follows the drama a year ago of Google dropping JPEG-XL from Chrome. JPEG-XL is a royalty-free graphics file format aiming to be a universal replacement to existing lossy and lossless compressed raster graphics formats. The file format and coding system have been standardized for about two years now.