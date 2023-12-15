Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Canonical Details Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop Plans + Ongoing X11 Sunsetting Discussions
In addition to work lower down the stack with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS set to enable frame pointers by default and experimenting with x86-64-v3 builds, higher up the stack they are also planning for desktop enhancements with this Long Term Support release.
Among the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS desktop plans are:
- The Linux-Flutter engine is being upgraded to use GTK4.
- Given the issue of malicious translations in Ubuntu 23.10, Canonical will be setting up their own self-hosted Weblate instance and ensure every language is gate-kept by a trusted translator.
- Continued work on their Flutter-based apps like the Ubuntu Firmware Updater.
- Plans to expose re-encryption for their hardware-backed full disk encryption solution.
- Various other security improvements like a new network section in the Security Center where they can enable a local stealth mode or easily toggle their firewall.
- GNOME 46 is the planned desktop version for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
- Canonical continues to have "ongoing discussions about sun setting X11" but for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, they will still be keepping 24.04 LTS around it seems: "In Ubuntu 24.04 LTS we’re not ready to make that leap. For this cycle, we’ve decided to audit the state of NVIDIA + Wayland to define the signals we want to see in order to make that call."
- Improvements around Snap updating.
- Implementing MFA support in SSH and building SSO-support into the desktop.
More details on the Ubuntu desktop plans for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS via the Ubuntu Discourse.