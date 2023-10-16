Ubuntu 23.10 Desktop ISOs Re-Released Following Translation Snafu
Hours after Ubuntu 23.10 was released last Thursday it was discovered Ubuntu 23.10 ISOs contained malicious user translations for those using the Ukrainian translations within the Ubuntu Linux desktop installer. Canonical suspended the desktop ISOs until the translations could be fixed and ISOs re-spun. That's now happened and this afternoon Ubuntu 23.10 images are back online.
The affected Ubuntu 23.10 desktop ISOs from last week's translation incident have now been corrected and are back online.
Those wanting to download the Ubuntu 23.10 desktop ISO can do so via Ubuntu.com.
Ubuntu 23.10 is a great upgrade with Linux 6.5 + Mesa 23.2 + GCC 13.2 powering the system, GNOME 45 being the basis of the Ubuntu desktop, a wealth of other package updates, ZFS root file-system support added to the new desktop installer, and many other package updates. It's a great step before Ubuntu 24.04 LTS due out in the spring.
10 Comments