Ubuntu 23.10 Now Available With ZFS Desktop Install Option, Linux 6.5 Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 12 October 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT. 10 Comments
UBUNTU
Ubuntu 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur" is now officially available for download as the latest (non-LTS) Ubuntu Linux release with a wealth of updated packages, continued desktop installer improvements, and other refinements ahead of the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS cycle.

Ubuntu 23.10 brings many improvements including restoring the ZFS root file-system support for the new desktop installer, the GNOME 45 desktop by default and all the innovations there, the GCC 13 compiler is the system-wide default, Mesa 23.2 is providing the newest open-source graphics drivers, and Linux 6.5 powers Ubuntu 23.10. With Linux 6.5 comes AMD P-State use by default on Ryzen systems, many kernel graphics driver improvements, and countless other enhancements since Linux 6.2 as found in Ubuntu 23.04.

For those not sticking to Ubuntu LTS releases, Ubuntu 23.10 is a great update thanks to the newer kernel and countless other package updates. Ubuntu 23.10 has been running very well on the many test systems I've tried it on thus far. I'll also have more Ubuntu 23.10 benchmarks coming up on Phoronix.

Ubuntu 23.10 desktop


Those wishing to download Ubuntu 23.10 to give it a try yourself can grab the new ISOs from releases.ubuntu.com.
10 Comments
