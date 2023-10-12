Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Ubuntu 23.10 Now Available With ZFS Desktop Install Option, Linux 6.5 Kernel
Ubuntu 23.10 brings many improvements including restoring the ZFS root file-system support for the new desktop installer, the GNOME 45 desktop by default and all the innovations there, the GCC 13 compiler is the system-wide default, Mesa 23.2 is providing the newest open-source graphics drivers, and Linux 6.5 powers Ubuntu 23.10. With Linux 6.5 comes AMD P-State use by default on Ryzen systems, many kernel graphics driver improvements, and countless other enhancements since Linux 6.2 as found in Ubuntu 23.04.
For those not sticking to Ubuntu LTS releases, Ubuntu 23.10 is a great update thanks to the newer kernel and countless other package updates. Ubuntu 23.10 has been running very well on the many test systems I've tried it on thus far. I'll also have more Ubuntu 23.10 benchmarks coming up on Phoronix.
Those wishing to download Ubuntu 23.10 to give it a try yourself can grab the new ISOs from releases.ubuntu.com.