UWSM Aims To Be A Universal Wayland Session Manager
UWSM is short for the Universal Wayland Session Manager and it incorporates systemd's help in managing the Wayland compositors.
The Universal Wayland Session Manager provides a graphical session with environment management, XDG auto-start support, and shutdown handling by wrapping Wayland compositors into systemd units. At the moment the UWSM is still a work-in-progress.
UWSM relies on systemd units for start-up / operation / shutdown, compositor-specific behavior can be handled via plug-ins, XDG auto-start app support is possible, and provides various other helpers for compositors. The UWSM project recommends using Dbus-Broker for the most performant D-Bus implementation.
Those wanting to learn more about the Universal Wayland Session Manager can do so via the GitHub project page.
