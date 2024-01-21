Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.8 Brings Intel Lunar Lake Thunderbolt, New Qualcomm USB AltMode Mux Driver
Notable when it comes to new hardware support within the USB/Thunderbolt subsystem is Intel Lunar Lake Thunderbolt support now being in place for those future Intel Core processors. Just the new device IDs and other basic changes needed to get Lunar Lake's Thunderbolt capabilities enabled as it's very similar to the Intel Meteor Lake's Thunderbolt driver paths.
A new driver this cycle is the Qualcomm WCD939X USB subsystem Altmode Mux driver. This driver is used for the Qualcomm WDC939X audio codec USBSS domain to allow muxing analog audio and sideband signals on a common USB Type-C connector.
There are also various hardware quirks and device specific fixes as usual for the Thunderbolt/USB code. Plus some common work like for Thunderbolt to properly handle lane bonding of Gen 4 XDomain links.
Subsystem maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman sums up the pull as:
Here is the big set of USB and Thunderbolt changes for 6.8-rc1. Included in here are the following:
- Thunderbolt subsystem and driver updates for USB 4 hardware and issues reported by real devices
- xhci driver updates
- dwc3 driver updates
- uvc_video gadget driver updates
- typec driver updates
- gadget string functions cleaned up
- other small changes
The code is merged and ready for the Linux 6.8-rc1 release later today.