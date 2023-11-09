Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
TuxClocker 1.3 Preparing Additional AMD GPU Voltage & Memory Controls
TuxClocker 1.2 back in October began adding more AMD GPU features and that work continued for the v1.3 cycle. TuxClocker 1.3 adds memory and core performance state editing for supported GPUs, voltage and frequency curve editing for supported GPUs, core minimum and maximum clock settings, memory clock min/max settings, fan controls and monitoring, power limit setting, power usage reading, voltage reading, and other features for this Qt-based overclocking assistant.
TuxClocker 1.3 also has various bug fixes and other minor alterations. Prior to releasing TuxClocker 1.3 the hope is to have more users test out the new AMD GPU features.
Downloads and more details on TuxClocker 1.3 via GitHub.