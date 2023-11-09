TuxClocker 1.3 Preparing Additional AMD GPU Voltage & Memory Controls

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 9 November 2023 at 08:24 AM EST. 2 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
Since the release of TuxClocker 1.0 back in September, this open-source and independently-developed overclocking/performance utility for Linux systems has been quick to tack on new features and rolling out new versions. A release candidate for TuxClocker 1.3 was issued a few days ago with yet more AMD graphics card controls.

TuxClocker 1.2 back in October began adding more AMD GPU features and that work continued for the v1.3 cycle. TuxClocker 1.3 adds memory and core performance state editing for supported GPUs, voltage and frequency curve editing for supported GPUs, core minimum and maximum clock settings, memory clock min/max settings, fan controls and monitoring, power limit setting, power usage reading, voltage reading, and other features for this Qt-based overclocking assistant.

AMD Radeon RDNA3 graphics card


TuxClocker 1.3 also has various bug fixes and other minor alterations. Prior to releasing TuxClocker 1.3 the hope is to have more users test out the new AMD GPU features.

Downloads and more details on TuxClocker 1.3 via GitHub.
