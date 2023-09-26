TuxClocker 1.0 Released As An Alternative Way Of NVIDIA GPU Overclocking On Linux
TuxClocker has been in development for several years as another open-source GPU overclocking GUI for Linux. TuxClocker initially provided a Qt5-based user interface for GPU overclocking and ultimately established a D-Bus API as well with the new release. TuxClocker 1.0 was finally released today as the latest update to this Linux GPU overclocking software.
TuxClocker has long catered to offering a GUI and D-Bus API for NVIDIA GPU overclocking on Linux by connecting into the NVIDIA proprietary driver interfaces. Prior releases have offered experimental AMD GPU support too with their open-source AMDGPU kernel driver but sadly today's TuxClocker 1.0 release lacks AMD graphics support. Intel Arc Graphics also are not currently supported.
TuxClocker 1.0 supports NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 GPUs and newer with fan mode controls, core and memory clock controls, power limiting, temperature monitoring, GPU utilization reporting, voltage reading, and more. Besides missing AMD GPU support, TuxClocker 1.0 also lacks minimize to system tray support and the graphing capabilities of sensors found in prior releases.
The main new feature of TuxClocker 1.0 is exposing a D-Bus API for allowing more versatile use-cases for other software to leverage TuxClocker capabilities. There is also a new hierarchical GUI with TuxClocker 1.0 to better support multiple GPUs and boast other improvements.
Downloads and more details on TuxClocker 1.0 via GitHub.
