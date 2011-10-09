Mesa's Turnip Now Advertises Vulkan 1.3 Support
Turnip as the Mesa Vulkan driver for Qualcomm Adreno graphics is now able to support Vulkan 1.3.
Turnip complements Mesa's Freedreno Gallium3D OpenGL driver to provide open-source Vulkan support for Qualcomm Adreno hardware. Like with Freedreno, Turnip is worked on by developers from Google, Igalia, and other non-Qualcomm organizations and without any official hardware documentation.
As of yesterday in Mesa Git, Turnip now advertises Vulkan 1.3 support unconditionally. This is good news, as the commit message notes, since DXVK has begun requiring Vulkan 1.3 for Direct3D 9/10/11 atop Vulkan.
The Vulkan 1.3 spec was introduced back in January with dynamic rendering promoted to core among other proven extensions.
Igalia developer Danylo Piliaiev who has been working a lot on Turnip commented on the milestone following dynamic rendering and inline uniform block extensions getting squared away. Danylo plans to continue focusing on implementing new Vulkan extensions needed by DXVK / VKD3D / Zink, continued performance optimizations, and other improvements to enhance the debug support for this open-source Qualcomm driver.
The Vulkan 1.3 support for Turnip will be found in next quarter's Mesa 22.3 release.
