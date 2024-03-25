Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
SysVinit 3.09 Now Allows Building With musl C Library, Passing Boot Messages To Firmware
SysVinit 3.09 comes with two main changes: first is adding support for building with the musl C library as an alternative to the GNU C Library (glibc). The hddown helper program needed changes for enabling musl support.
The second change is adding support to the reboot command for being able to pass messages to the underlying firmware during the reboot process. This can be used for passing information to the firmware such as for requesting the system boot from another partition. SysVinit developers added this support with Raspberry Pi systems in mind. SysVinit's reboot program adds a "-m" argument for passing the message to the firmware.
Plus other small changes make up the SysVinit 3.09 release as laid out on GitHub.