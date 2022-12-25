Sway 1.8 Released With More Secure Screen Locking, High Res Scroll Wheel Events

25 December 2022
Sway 1.8 is out this Christmas as the newest feature release to this i3-inspired Wayland compositor.

Sway 1.8 adds new commands of "bindgesture" command for binding actions to touchpad gestures and the "output unplug" command to remove virtual outputs.

Sway 1.8 also adds more robust and secure screen locker support via the Wayland ext-session-lock-v1 protocol. The "swaylock" screen locker has already added support for this new protocol.

Sway 1.8 also adds support for libinput's "disable while trackpointing" setting as well as the new high resolution scroll wheel event support. The Sway Christmas update also now uses xdg-activation-v1 support for more reliable workspace matching when launching new clients, improvements to its Vulkan renderer code, CAP_SYS_NICE to improve scheduling on Linux, and various other changes.


Sway 1.8 can be downloaded from GitHub.
