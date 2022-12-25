Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.
Sway 1.8 Released With More Secure Screen Locking, High Res Scroll Wheel Events
Sway 1.8 adds new commands of "bindgesture" command for binding actions to touchpad gestures and the "output unplug" command to remove virtual outputs.
Sway 1.8 also adds more robust and secure screen locker support via the Wayland ext-session-lock-v1 protocol. The "swaylock" screen locker has already added support for this new protocol.
Sway 1.8 also adds support for libinput's "disable while trackpointing" setting as well as the new high resolution scroll wheel event support. The Sway Christmas update also now uses xdg-activation-v1 support for more reliable workspace matching when launching new clients, improvements to its Vulkan renderer code, CAP_SYS_NICE to improve scheduling on Linux, and various other changes.
Sway 1.8 can be downloaded from GitHub.