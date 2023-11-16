SteamOS 3.5.5 Released To Stable With Steam Deck OLED Support & Many Other Changes

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 16 November 2023 at 09:30 PM EST. 8 Comments
VALVE
Valve has released SteamOS 3.5.5 to its stable channel for Steam Deck users that brings Steam Deck OLED device support, HDR display settings if supported by the external display, the default color rendering for Steam Deck LCD now emulates the sRGB color gamut, and many other changes.

SteamOS 3.5.5 while a point release is a big one due to the Steam Deck OLED support, the original Steam Deck (LCD) defaulting to emulating the sRGB color gamut, HDR now can be enabled via display settings for external displays, VRR can now be enabled in display settings if supported by the USB-C adapter, compositing is now avoided in additional scenarios for better performance, improved latency in some scenarios, and much more.

Steam Deck on the Steam Deck Dock


The SteamOS 3.5.5 update also incorporates the Steam Deck Firmware 118 release that adds voltage offset settings. The Steam Deck Dock Firmware 121 release is also incorporated with VRR support. Plus this release updates the Arch Linux base operating system, including updates to the KDE Plasma desktop stack.

More details on the big SteamOS 3.5.5 release via SteamPowered.com.
8 Comments
Related News
RADV Adds Knobs To Force Shader Re-Compilation - Helping Games On The Steam Deck
Valve Announces The Steam Deck OLED With Upgraded Display, 6nm APU & Larger Battery
Steam Linux Usage Dropped Lower In October But With More Questionable Data
SteamVR 2.0 Officially Released With Many Improvements
The State Of HDR On The Steam Deck With Valve's Gamescope Compositor
Valve Releases Proton 8.0-4 As A Big Improvement For Windows Gaming On Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox Is Going To Try And Ship With Wayland Enabled By Default
KDE Plasma 6.0 Is Enabling Wayland By Default, Initial Support For HDR-Capable Games
RISC-V With Linux 6.7 Gains Optimized TLB Flushing, Software Shadow Call Stacks
Canonical Launches MicroCloud To Deploy Your Own "Fully Functional Cloud In Minutes"
The Linux 6.7 Merge Window Is Massive With Many New Features
One Of Ubuntu's Great Features Has Been Broken For One Month
OpenZFS Lands Exciting RAIDZ Expansion Feature
Rust-Written GUI Toolkit Slint 1.3 Brings Initial Android Port, Native Styles On Windows