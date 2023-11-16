SteamOS 3.5.5 Released To Stable With Steam Deck OLED Support & Many Other Changes
Valve has released SteamOS 3.5.5 to its stable channel for Steam Deck users that brings Steam Deck OLED device support, HDR display settings if supported by the external display, the default color rendering for Steam Deck LCD now emulates the sRGB color gamut, and many other changes.
SteamOS 3.5.5 while a point release is a big one due to the Steam Deck OLED support, the original Steam Deck (LCD) defaulting to emulating the sRGB color gamut, HDR now can be enabled via display settings for external displays, VRR can now be enabled in display settings if supported by the USB-C adapter, compositing is now avoided in additional scenarios for better performance, improved latency in some scenarios, and much more.
The SteamOS 3.5.5 update also incorporates the Steam Deck Firmware 118 release that adds voltage offset settings. The Steam Deck Dock Firmware 121 release is also incorporated with VRR support. Plus this release updates the Arch Linux base operating system, including updates to the KDE Plasma desktop stack.
More details on the big SteamOS 3.5.5 release via SteamPowered.com.
