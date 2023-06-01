Steam On Linux Use Ticked Higher In May, 25% Of Linux Gamers Are Using The Steam Deck

Valve just published the Steam Survey results for May 2023 and on a percentage basis show the Steam on Linux marketshare growing ever so slightly.

It's been a bumpy year for the Steam on Linux marketshare particularly after a 0.54% drop down to 0.84% in March while the survey results showed a huge influx of Chinese users. April then showed a 0.48% increase for Linux to 1.32%, which is more around where we expect to see the monthly Linux marketshare. February, for example, was at 1.27%. Now for the month of May Valve is reporting a 0.15% increase month-over-month to 1.47%.

Steam Survey OS results


The 1.47% marketshare for Linux is healthy considering the overall Steam on Linux user-base in absolute numbers. On a percentage basis it's not as high as the ~2% Linux highs previously hit during the early days, but in absolute numbers may be at an all-time high -- which wouldn't be at all surprising considering the success of Steam Play and the Steam Deck.

Steam Survey Linux distribution results


When drilling into the Linux-specific numbers for May, 25.32% are said to be running SteamOS Holo -- the Linux OS powering the Steam Deck -- as a 2.55% increase over April.

Steam Survey Linux CPU results


The May numbers show nearly 60% of Linux gamers are using AMD CPUs now. Meanwhile on Windows, Intel commands around a 67% marketshare.

Steam Survey Linux GPU results


Further pointing at a quarter of Linux gamers on Steam using the Steam Deck is a 25% marketshare on the GPU side for the Linux metrics.

All the Steam Survey results for those interested can be found via SteamPowered.com.
