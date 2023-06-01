Steam On Linux Use Ticked Higher In May, 25% Of Linux Gamers Are Using The Steam Deck

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Valve just published the Steam Survey results for May 2023 and on a percentage basis show the Steam on Linux marketshare growing ever so slightly.It's been a bumpy year for the Steam on Linux marketshare particularly after a 0.54% drop down to 0.84% in March while the survey results showed a huge influx of Chinese users. April then showed a 0.48% increase for Linux to 1.32% , which is more around where we expect to see the monthly Linux marketshare. February, for example, was at 1.27% . Now for the month of May Valve is reporting a 0.15% increase month-over-month to 1.47%.

The 1.47% marketshare for Linux is healthy considering the overall Steam on Linux user-base in absolute numbers. On a percentage basis it's not as high as the ~2% Linux highs previously hit during the early days, but in absolute numbers may be at an all-time high -- which wouldn't be at all surprising considering the success of Steam Play and the Steam Deck.

When drilling into the Linux-specific numbers for May, 25.32% are said to be running SteamOS Holo -- the Linux OS powering the Steam Deck -- as a 2.55% increase over April.

The May numbers show nearly 60% of Linux gamers are using AMD CPUs now. Meanwhile on Windows, Intel commands around a 67% marketshare.