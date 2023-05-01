After A Strange March, Valve's April Numbers Show Steam Linux Numbers Appearing Inline

At the start of April there were the Steam Survey results for March 2023 that showed a 0.54% dip to the marketshare. With that were als some strange shifts in the Windows 10 vs. 11 marketshare as well as a big boost to the Chinese marketshare. The March numbers were not revised but with the start of May comes the April numbers... Showing a boost to Linux and largely recovering from the April anomaly.The April 2023 numbers for the Steam Survey show Linux at a 1.32% marketshare, a boost ov 0.48% over the month prior but shy of the ~1.4% seen in prior months.

The April numbers show Windows 10 dipping by 12.7%, similar to the increase for March. And then the language selection shows a 25% dip for Simplified Chinese, again likely reflecting a regional difference in the Steam numbers.

When drilling into the Linux numbers, they continue to show roughly a quarter of Steam Linux gamers are doing so from the Steam Deck.

AMD CPUs among Linux gamers account for roughly a 56% marketshare, far higher than on Windows.