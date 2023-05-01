After A Strange March, Valve's April Numbers Show Steam Linux Numbers Appearing Inline
At the start of April there were the Steam Survey results for March 2023 that showed a 0.54% dip to the marketshare. With that were als some strange shifts in the Windows 10 vs. 11 marketshare as well as a big boost to the Chinese marketshare. The March numbers were not revised but with the start of May comes the April numbers... Showing a boost to Linux and largely recovering from the April anomaly.
The April 2023 numbers for the Steam Survey show Linux at a 1.32% marketshare, a boost ov 0.48% over the month prior but shy of the ~1.4% seen in prior months.
The April numbers show Windows 10 dipping by 12.7%, similar to the increase for March. And then the language selection shows a 25% dip for Simplified Chinese, again likely reflecting a regional difference in the Steam numbers.
When drilling into the Linux numbers, they continue to show roughly a quarter of Steam Linux gamers are doing so from the Steam Deck.
AMD CPUs among Linux gamers account for roughly a 56% marketshare, far higher than on Windows.
While showing a big month over month increase for the Steam Survey results on the Linux side, these new April numbers largely come within line for what was seen in March and months prior. Those interested in all the latest survey figures can find then on SteamPowered.com.
