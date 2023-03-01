Steam On Linux Marketshare Percentage Dipped In February

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 1 March 2023 at 07:10 PM EST. 7 Comments
VALVE
Valve has just published the Steam Survey results for the month prior and it points to Steam on Linux as a percentage dropping as well as a similar pullback in the Steam Deck hardware usage.

Valve's just published figures put the Steam on Linux marketshare for February 2023 at 1.27%, a drop of 0.11% compared to January. Meanwhile macOS saw a 0.24% drop to 2.37% and Windows saw a 0.35% increase to 96.37%.

Steam Survey results


It's a bit surprising to see Linux decline especially with Valve continuing to rapidly ship out new Steam Deck units around the world. Though it's important to keep in mind that Steam continues to largely grow and so in absolute terms may still be ahead of where it was in months prior, albeit not keeping pace with Windows as a percent of new Steam gamers.

Steam Survey results


The February 2023 Linux data shows "AMD AMD Custom GPU 0405" as the custom graphics processor found within the Steam Deck SoC as dropping by 1.08% for the month.

Steam Survey results


SteamOS Holo as the operating system on the Steam Deck also saw a 1.03% drop for February. Besides the growing Steam marketshare and these being percentages, it's also possible some of the Linux marketshare difference may come down to Valve quietly making a reporting change for the Steam Survey on the Steam Deck / SteamOS or some other issue.

Steam Survey results


With the Steam Survey Linux results it puts AMD at having a 55% CPU marketshare. Meanwhile under Windows, AMD commands just a 32% marketshare and Intel at 67%.

Those wanting to go through the February 2023 Steam Survey results can find them on steampowered.com.
7 Comments
Related News
Steam Deck Controller Interface Seeing Initial Support With Linux 6.3
Proton 7.0-6 Released With More Windows Games Playable On Linux
Steam Survey Results Start 2023 With Linux Marketshare Flat
Thanks To Valve, HDR Beginning To Work For Linux Gaming
Valve Revises Steam Survey Results For December - Still Pointing Down For Linux
Steam On Linux Metrics End Out 2022 With Some Odd Numbers
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
SSDFS Is The Newest Linux Filesystem & Catering To NVMe ZNS SSDs
Linus Torvalds' Advice On Git Merges: "If you cannot explain a merge, then JUST DON'T DO IT"
Ubuntu Flavors/Spins Will No Longer Be Able To Install Flatpak By Default
RISC-V With Linux 6.3 Lands Optimized String Functions Via Zbb Extension
Linux 6.3 Introduces IPv4 "BIG TCP" To Improve High Speed Network Performance
Cloudflare Outlines How They Rewrote An Nginx C Module In Rust
Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS Released With Linux 5.19 HWE Stack Option
Wine Wayland Driver Takes Another Step Closer To Mainline