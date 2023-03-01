Steam On Linux Marketshare Percentage Dipped In February

Valve has just published the Steam Survey results for the month prior and it points to Steam on Linux as a percentage dropping as well as a similar pullback in the Steam Deck hardware usage.Valve's just published figures put the Steam on Linux marketshare for February 2023 at 1.27%, a drop of 0.11% compared to January. Meanwhile macOS saw a 0.24% drop to 2.37% and Windows saw a 0.35% increase to 96.37%.

It's a bit surprising to see Linux decline especially with Valve continuing to rapidly ship out new Steam Deck units around the world. Though it's important to keep in mind that Steam continues to largely grow and so in absolute terms may still be ahead of where it was in months prior, albeit not keeping pace with Windows as a percent of new Steam gamers.

The February 2023 Linux data shows "AMD AMD Custom GPU 0405" as the custom graphics processor found within the Steam Deck SoC as dropping by 1.08% for the month.

SteamOS Holo as the operating system on the Steam Deck also saw a 1.03% drop for February. Besides the growing Steam marketshare and these being percentages, it's also possible some of the Linux marketshare difference may come down to Valve quietly making a reporting change for the Steam Survey on the Steam Deck / SteamOS or some other issue.