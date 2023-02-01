Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Steam Survey Results Start 2023 With Linux Marketshare Flat
Valve's December results for the Steam Survey had Linux at 1.38% and that percentage was maintained for January. Apple macOS ate 0.13% marketshare away from Windows to end the month with a 2.61% marketshare while Microsoft's OS continues commanding overall at 96.02%.
Meanwhile last January is when Steam on Linux had a 1.06% marketshare, just prior to the Steam Deck units first shipping last February. Since then the Steam on Linux marketshare has continued to increase thanks to the amazing success of the Steam Deck.
When looking at the Linux metrics, SteamOS Holo that powers the Steam Deck commands 22.08% of the Steam Linux gaming population -- so roughly a quarter of all Linux gaming with Steam is done using the Steam Deck one year after launch.
Some other interesting Linux survey results for January put AMD with a 55% marketshare against Intel while the Radeon RX 480 Polaris GPU remains the most popular for Linux gamers after the custom GPU found within the Steam Deck. Meanwhile on Windows the survey results put Intel with a 67% marketshare to AMD at 32%.
The January results for the Steam Survey can be found on SteamPowered.com.