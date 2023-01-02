Valve Revises Steam Survey Results For December - Still Pointing Down For Linux

Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

Yesterday Valve published their Steam Survey results for December and pointed to some really odd discrepancies . Valve this evening has revised the Steam Survey results that address some of the statistics oddities but still points to the Linux gaming marketshare as a percent regressing during the past month and also the Steam Deck usage declining relative to the overall Linux gaming base.The initial Steam Survey results for December were very odd. For November 2022 the Steam Survey results came in at 1.44% for the overall Linux gaming size relative to the total Steam user base:

But yesterday's Steam Survey data initially reported a 1.38% marketshare, but as a 0.1% increase over the month prior... Not adding up when the prior month was 1.44%. So which number is accurate?

Well, today the numbers have been updated... Valve is still reporting the Linux gaming marketshare at 1.38%, while the update indicates a 0.06% decline rather than 0.1% increase. This jives with the numbers reported for November.

So assuming today's update is accurate, indeed the Linux gaming marketshare as a percentage of overall Steam users did decline for December. But if Steam did see a big uptick in the absolute userbase size, in absolute terms the Linux gaming base might not have shrunk but simply not grown as fast as Windows. Today's update reports Windows at 96.15% of the customer base and macOS at 2.48%. With the graphics comparison above you can also see the Steam Survey update also changed the individual Linux distribution results too.

Interestingly with today's update it does still point to Steam Deck / SteamOS usage declining relative to the Linux gaming marketshare as a percent. SteamOS Holo use, AMD CPU usage, and the Steam Deck GPU use all point to being down for the month of December.