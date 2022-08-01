Steam For Linux In July Shows A 1.23% Marketshare, AMD CPUs Now More Common Than Intel On Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 1 August 2022 at 08:55 PM EDT. 1 Comment
During the month of June the Steam on Linux usage hit a multi-year high point of 1.18% while for July there is another tick upwards thanks to the continued interest in Linux gaming around the Steam Deck.

The July 2022 figures released this evening by Valve put the current Linux gaming marketshare at 1.23%, an increase of 0.05% over the month prior. Meanwhile Windows is at 97.03% and macOS at 1.74%.


Year over year this is a nice increase as last July Steam on Linux re-broke the 1.0% threshold. Over that time the overall Steam user-base has continued to grow as well. Similarly, nearly a decade ago the Steam on Linux marketshare once it premiered was around 2% but at that point in absolute numbers Steam had a smaller user-base.

Long story short, this month's Steam Survey dump continues to point towards a continuing upward trend for Linux gaming, largely tied to continued Steam Deck usage and more gamers receiving their Steam Deck pre-orders.

Another interesting note with this month's Steam Survey Linux results is AMD processors now more common than Intel. The Linux-specific survey results show AMD having a 50.99% marketshare to Intel now at 49.01%. Month-over-month, it's a 5.39% jump for AMD, again, largely tied to increasing Steam Deck shipments.


For the Steam Windows results, Intel holds a 66% CPU marketshare to AMD at 33%. Aside from the Steam Deck impact on the CPU numbers due to being powered by an AMD SoC, AMD solutions continue to be popular among Linux gamers for their fully open-source graphics drivers and good performance.

This month's survey results can be found in full at SteamPowered.com.
