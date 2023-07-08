Solus Linux 4.4 Released - Powered By Linux 6.3, Latest Budgie Desktop

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 7 July 2023 at 07:40 PM EDT. 1 Comment
While Solus is still working toward its new approach based on Serpent OS and other significant fundamental changes to the Linux distribution, shipping today is Solus 4.4 as the latest incremental update to this Linux distro popular with enthusiasts.

Solus 4.4 ships with an assortment of updated packages plus some other alterations like now enabling zRAM by default and kernel changes to enable Firewalld/nftables support. Among the packaging updates are now being powered by the Linux 6.3 kernel to provide better hardware support, Mesa 23.0 for newer open-source graphics driver support, Firefox 114, LibreOffice 7.5, and updated desktop environments.

Solus shows off their v4.4 spin with the Budgie desktop.


With Solus' flagship spin featuring the Budgie desktop environment born out of the Solus project, Budgie 10.7.2 is shipped by Solus 4.4. This latest Budgie desktop is derived from the GNOME 43 stack and has many fixes and other enhancements. Plus the other desktop spins for Solus have also been updated.

Downloads and more details on today's Solus 4.4 release via getsol.us.
