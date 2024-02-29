Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Serpent OS Makes Progress On Packaging The GNOME 45 Desktop
Ikey published his latest month status update on Serpent OS this evening to outline the February highlights. Some of the latest accomplishments for this original Linux distribution include:
- Serpent OS is preparing to roll out the newest version of its Boulder packaging build tool this weekend. The new Boulder has been "given the Rust treatment" and shares its codebase with Serpent's moss tool.
- Triggers support has been integrated into Moss for actions taken at different stages of the package management operations.
- Continued work on stateless system support via continued systemd integration and the like.
- Serpent OS has now packaged up "most of the basic parts" of GNOME 45.
- Other packaging updates include LLVM 17.4, Rust 1.78, GCC 13.2, GNU Binutils 2.42, and Glibc 2.39.
- On the short-term outlook they are hoping to release "pre-alpha" images of Serpent OS for testing by the general public.
Those wishing to learn more about the latest Serpent OS highlights can do so via the SerpentOS.com blog.