Serpent OS Makes Progress On Packaging The GNOME 45 Desktop

Ikey Doherty's Serpent OS Linux distribution continues being raised and over the past month made progress on packaging up various GNOME 45 desktop components, working on stateless system support with systemd, and other features.

Ikey published his latest month status update on Serpent OS this evening to outline the February highlights. Some of the latest accomplishments for this original Linux distribution include:

- Serpent OS is preparing to roll out the newest version of its Boulder packaging build tool this weekend. The new Boulder has been "given the Rust treatment" and shares its codebase with Serpent's moss tool.

- Triggers support has been integrated into Moss for actions taken at different stages of the package management operations.

- Continued work on stateless system support via continued systemd integration and the like.

- Serpent OS has now packaged up "most of the basic parts" of GNOME 45.

- Other packaging updates include LLVM 17.4, Rust 1.78, GCC 13.2, GNU Binutils 2.42, and Glibc 2.39.

- On the short-term outlook they are hoping to release "pre-alpha" images of Serpent OS for testing by the general public.

Serpent OS by Ikey


Those wishing to learn more about the latest Serpent OS highlights can do so via the SerpentOS.com blog.
