Genode's Sculpt OS 22.10 Brings Performance Optimizations, Better USB Hotplug
Sculpt OS 22.10 is the latest update to this Genode-powered general purpose OS. With the v22.10 release they have improved low-level device management, improved USB hot-plugging, and numerous performance optimizations. Performance optimizations to Sculpt OS 22.10 vary from the system boot time to network throughput and better UI responsiveness. There is also an updated audio driver derived from OpenBSD 7.1.
In this week's release announcement they note, "The just released version 22.10 of the Sculpt operating system bears the fruit of our year-long effort to apply the rigidity of Genode's architecture to the management of PCI configuration and device interrupts. This sweeping change left no single device driver unturned. If we did our job right, you should not notice any visible difference from the previous Sculpt version."
The project's documentation outlines in fine detail all of the prominent Sculpt OS 22.10 changes.