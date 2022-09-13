Samba 4.17 Released With Some Performance Enhancements

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 13 September 2022 at 02:51 PM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Samba as the open-source re-implementation of the SMB networking protocol for better file and print server interoperability with Microsoft Windows platforms is out with a new release. In the nearly six months since Samba 4.16 was introduced, Samba 4.17 has built up performance improvements/fixes and other enhancements for this widely-used open-source project.

First up, Samba 4.17 improves server performance for meta-data heavy workloads. Due to security hardening against symlink race conditions, there have been performance regressions recently in Samba. With Samba 4.17, the amount of system calls to validate directory names has been reduced to two per component. With Linux 5.6+ the Samba server makes use of the openat2() system call with the RESOLVE_NO_SYMLINKS option.

Also on the performance front, Samba 4.17 addresses contended path-based operations that caused thundering herd problems and are now resolved to avoid massive latency spikes.

Samba 4.17 adds support for building Samba without the old SMB1 protocol support, Resource-Based Constrained Delegation (RBCD) support when paired with MIT Kerberos 1.20+, customizable DNS listening port support, JSON output support for smbstatus, and Protected Users security group.

Samba 4.17 also has various bug fixes and other enhancements.


Downloads and more details on Samba 4.17 via Samba.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
TrenchBoot To Pursue AMD & Arm Secure Launch Support
PyTorch Foundation Formed By Meta, AMD, NVIDIA, & Others To Advance AI
Software Freedom Conservancy Votes To Accept Sourceware.org
Blender 3.3 CPU-Based Performance Looking Nice For AMD & Intel
Blender 3.3 Released With Intel oneAPI Backend, Improved AMD HIP Support
Apache Talks Up More Than 333 Million OpenOffice Downloads
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
VMware: ESXi VM Performance Tanks Up To 70% Due To Intel Retbleed Mitigation
Richard Stallman Announces GNU C Language Reference Manual
Fedora 39 Looks To Use DNF5 By Default For Better Performance & Improved User Experience
Raspberry Pi OS Updated With Desktop Improvements, NetworkManager, Picamera2
OpenWrt 22.03 Released With Updated Firewall, Support For 180+ New Devices
Ubuntu Talks Up Its GNOME Dynamic Triple Buffering Support In 22.04/22.10
Distrobox 1.4 Released - Easier Container Upgrades, Local Podman Install For Steam Deck
Apple M1 Pro/Max/Ultra Device Trees Under Review For Linux