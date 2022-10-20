We Need Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Intel Engineers Release SVT-AV1 1.3 With More Optimizations, Tuning For Better AV1 Encode
Released on Wednesday was SVT-AV1 1.3 as the newest version of this open-source AV1 encoder developed by Intel in conjunction with the Alliance for Open Media.
With SVT-AV1 1.3 some SIMD optimizations have been ported over from libdav1d (the DAV1D decoder) for making its conformant path faster, tuning of the low-latency mode, optimized mode decision feature levels, and the preset tuning for M0 to M13 presets have been adjusted to smooth the spacing and utilize quality improvements towards better tradeoffs. There are also various other optimizations and tuning, code clean-ups, and functional bug fixes.
Downloads and more details on SVT-AV1 1.3 via GitLab.
For those interested there are many SVT-AV1 benchmarks on various CPUs and I'll be updating my test scripts shortly to allow for SVT-AV1 1.3 benchmarking.