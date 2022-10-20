Intel Engineers Release SVT-AV1 1.3 With More Optimizations, Tuning For Better AV1 Encode

20 October 2022
The open-source SVT-AV1 encoder for AV1 content that is primarily developed by Intel software engineers continues getting faster and finding new ways to provide better tuned presets and yield better performance for AV1 encoding on CPUs.

Released on Wednesday was SVT-AV1 1.3 as the newest version of this open-source AV1 encoder developed by Intel in conjunction with the Alliance for Open Media.

With SVT-AV1 1.3 some SIMD optimizations have been ported over from libdav1d (the DAV1D decoder) for making its conformant path faster, tuning of the low-latency mode, optimized mode decision feature levels, and the preset tuning for M0 to M13 presets have been adjusted to smooth the spacing and utilize quality improvements towards better tradeoffs. There are also various other optimizations and tuning, code clean-ups, and functional bug fixes.

Downloads and more details on SVT-AV1 1.3 via GitLab.

For those interested there are many SVT-AV1 benchmarks on various CPUs and I'll be updating my test scripts shortly to allow for SVT-AV1 1.3 benchmarking.
