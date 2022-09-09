Software Freedom Conservancy Votes To Accept Sourceware.org
For the past two decades Red Hat has been behind Sourceware.org for providing hosting for open-source projects like Cygwin, GNU GCC, GDB, Glibc, and many other projects. While Red Hat continues to sponsor the hosting and having their employees be involved with the Sourceware.org maintenance, etc, for ensuring a secured future they have been looking to hookup with the Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC). The SFC has now voted in favor of accepting this long-time open-source hosting service into their umbrella.
Last month the Sourceware.org crew outlined the ambitions for Sourceware.org becoming part of the Software Freedom Conservancy collection:
The overseers of the hosting server sourceware.org aka cygwin.org aka gcc.gnu.org aka (others *) invite the community to assist us in further securing the future of the service. Red Hat has been and continues to be a generous sponsor of the hardware, connectivity, and the very modest employee time it requires. We are glad to report there are zero indications of any change to this commitment. Things are stable, new services are coming online, and users seem to be happy. However, it is always good to think about any future needs.
To protect confidence in the long term future of this hosting service, we have reached out to the Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) to function as a "fiscal sponsor".
...
The Software Freedom Conservancy has now voted in favor of accepting Sourceware.org as a member project. Next up is their legal agreement and some open meetings where stakeholders can ask questions and express their feedback, etc.
Other Software Freedom Conservancy member projects range from the likes of BusyBox and Coreboot to Git, Outreachy, Samba, and QEMU, among many others.
Software Freedom Conservancy is a nonprofit organization centered around ethical technology. Our mission is to ensure the right to repair, improve and reinstall software. We promote and defend these rights through fostering free and open source software (FOSS) projects, driving initiatives that actively make technology more inclusive, and advancing policy strategies that defend FOSS (such as copyleft).
Those unfamiliar with the Software Freedom Conservancy can learn more at SFConservancy.org.
