AMD Announces Ryzen 7800X3D / 7900X3D / 7950X3D Pricing & Availability

1 February 2023
Now that we are into February with AMD previously announced the month for learning more about their new Zen 4 processors with 3D V-Cache, this morning they revealed the firm availability dates and pricing.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D will both be available on 28 February. The Ryzen 9 7900X3D is priced at $599 USD and the Ryzen 9 7950X3D at $699. The Ryzen 9 7900X3D features 12 cores / 24 threads with a 5.6GHz boost clock and 128MB for its L3 cache while having a 120 Watt default TDP. The flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D meanwhile is 16 cores / 32 threads, 5.7GHz boost clock, 128MB L3 cache, and a 128 Watt default TDP.


The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D meanwhile will launch on 6 April with a price of $449. The 7800X3D is the 8 core / 16 thread part with a 5.0GHz boost clock, 120 Watt default TDP, and 96MB L3 cache.

While AMD is marketing the Ryzen 7 7800X3D / Ryzen 9 7900X3D / Ryzen 9 7950X3D as gaming processors, like the Zen 3 3D V-Cache parts they should work well for CFD and other workloads too if not able to afford AMD EPYC Genoa-X... See my AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs. Ryzen 7 5800X3D On Linux 6.0 Benchmarks and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Continues Showing Much Potential For 3D V-Cache In Technical Computing articles for more details on how exciting Ryzen 3D V-Cache can be outside of the gaming aspect. Hopefully I'll have my hands on the new Zen 4 3D V-Cache parts in time for launch day...
