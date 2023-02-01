Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD Announces Ryzen 7800X3D / 7900X3D / 7950X3D Pricing & Availability
The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D will both be available on 28 February. The Ryzen 9 7900X3D is priced at $599 USD and the Ryzen 9 7950X3D at $699. The Ryzen 9 7900X3D features 12 cores / 24 threads with a 5.6GHz boost clock and 128MB for its L3 cache while having a 120 Watt default TDP. The flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D meanwhile is 16 cores / 32 threads, 5.7GHz boost clock, 128MB L3 cache, and a 128 Watt default TDP.
The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D meanwhile will launch on 6 April with a price of $449. The 7800X3D is the 8 core / 16 thread part with a 5.0GHz boost clock, 120 Watt default TDP, and 96MB L3 cache.
While AMD is marketing the Ryzen 7 7800X3D / Ryzen 9 7900X3D / Ryzen 9 7950X3D as gaming processors, like the Zen 3 3D V-Cache parts they should work well for CFD and other workloads too if not able to afford AMD EPYC Genoa-X... See my AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs. Ryzen 7 5800X3D On Linux 6.0 Benchmarks and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Continues Showing Much Potential For 3D V-Cache In Technical Computing articles for more details on how exciting Ryzen 3D V-Cache can be outside of the gaming aspect. Hopefully I'll have my hands on the new Zen 4 3D V-Cache parts in time for launch day...
