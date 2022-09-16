AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs. Ryzen 7 5800X3D On Linux 6.0 Benchmarks

Along with the fresh look at the Intel Core i9 12900K vs. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X on Linux using the latest development kernel and other bleeding-edge software packages, today's article is a fresh look at how the Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 3D V-Cache is performing relative to the Ryzen 7 5800X.

As part of all the fresh CPU (re-)testing going on ahead of upcoming AMD Zen 4 and Intel Raptor Lake launches, I figured it was a good time for a redux on the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Long story short, its performance for HPC and other productivity and scientific workloads continues to impresses on Linux. While the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is promoted as a great gaming CPU for the Windows crowd, on Linux I love the performance it offers for other productivity workloads.

Today's benchmarks have the Ryzen 7 5800X vs. 5800X3D with freshly re-tested under Ubuntu 22.04 LTS while using Linux 6.0 Git and GCC 12 as the code compiler. The latest Linux software components as well as new/updated benchmarks since all of the AMD 3D V-Cache Linux benchmarking I carried out earlier in the year.

As a reminder, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D boasts a 96MB L3 cache for this 8-core / 16-thread processor and has a base clock of 3.4GHz with a boost clock of 4.5GHz. The standard Ryzen 7 5800X meanwhile has a 3.8GHz base clock and 4.7GHz boost clock but just a 32MB L3 cache. Both models are rated for a 105 Watt TDP. Current mid-September pricing on the Ryzen 7 5800X is around $257 USD while the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is selling for just over $400.

