Intel Core i9 12900K vs. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X On Linux 6.0

Ahead of Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Zen 4, it's a lot of fresh CPU re-testing at Phoronix under Linux with the bleeding-edge software stack of the latest Linux kernel as well as many new/updated benchmarks, the latest motherboard BIOSes, and more. As over the past year there has been a lot of work by Intel open-source engineers around better tuning the Linux kernel for their hybrid architecture, here are some fresh side-by-side benchmarks of the Intel Core i9 12900K against the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X.

For those curious how the Intel Core i9 12900K and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X stand with the very latest open-source/Linux software stack, these numbers are for you. From Ubuntu 22.04 LTS the system was upgraded to Linux 6.0 Git for the very latest kernel improvements benefiting both AMD and Intel hardware. The system compiler was also upgraded to GCC 12.0.1 as is available from the Ubuntu 22.04 archive as an alternative to the default GCC 11.

From this very latest software stack and running these current-generation high-end processors, 415 different benchmarks were carried out spanning many different areas for seeing how well the Ryzen 9 5950X and Core i9 12900K are competing today under Linux...