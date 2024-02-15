Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

Following the Linux reviews of the Ryzen 7 8700G, Ryzen 5 8600G, and Ryzen 5 8500G Zen 4 + RDNA3 desktop APUs, here is another look at these parts when making use of the lower configurable TDP options for these AM5 chips. All three of these new parts were re-tested at both 35 and 45 Watt cTDPs for seeing the impact on performance and power efficiency.

These new Phoenix APUs advertise a configurable TDP (cTDP) from 45 to 65 Watts with 65 Watts being the default. The ASRock BIOS though for this ASRock B650 PRO RS motherboard also advertised a 35 Watt setting for these new processors and all three parts behaved fine at the 35 Watt level too -- and with reduced power draw accordingly.

So for this round of testing it ended up being:

- Ryzen 5 5600G

- Ryzen 7 5700G

- Ryzen 5 7600X

- Ryzen 7 7700

- Ryzen 7 7700X

- Ryzen 7 7800X3D

- Ryzen 9 7900

- Ryzen 9 7900X

- Ryzen 9 7900X3D

- Ryzen 9 7950X

- Ryzen 9 7950X3D

- Ryzen 5 8500G @ 35W

- Ryzen 5 8500G @ 45W

- Ryzen 5 8500G

- Ryzen 5 8600G @ 35W

- Ryzen 5 8600G @ 45W

- Ryzen 5 8600G

- Ryzen 7 8700G @ 35W

- Ryzen 7 8700G @ 45W

- Ryzen 7 8700G

- Core i3 14100

- Core i5 14500

- Core i5 14600K

- Core i9 14900K

For help putting it into perspective the power/performance impact of the new Ryzen 8000G series parts if running at the lower cTDP options. All tests were done on Ubuntu 23.10 with Linux 6.7 and Mesa 24.1-devel as was the case in the launch reviews of these new 8000G APUs.

For each benchmark the CPU power consumption was also monitored via the PowerCap/RAPL interfaces.