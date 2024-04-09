Intel Announces Gaudi 3 AI Accelerator, Intel Xeon 6 Brand

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Intel is using its Vision 2024 conference in Arizona today to announce the Gaudi 3 AI accelerator. With Gaudi 3 comes some rather bold AI claims from Intel: 50% on average better inference and 40% on average better power efficiency than the NVIDIA H100. All while costing "a fraction" of the NVIDIA H100. Gaudi 3 sounds quite promising and will be interesting to see how its adopted in the marketplace. In addition, Intel also is disclosing the new Xeon 6 branding for their upcoming server processors formerly codenamed Sierra Forest and Granite Rapids.

Intel announced the Gaudi 3 AI accelerator as the next iteration of the Habana Labs Gaudi line and successor to Gaudi 2. Gaudi 3 will be available this year and comes ahead of the much anticipated Intel Falcon Shores.

Gaudi 3 is a 5nm design and features 2x the FP8 compute, 4x the BF16 compute, 2x the network bandwidth, and 1.5x the memory bandwidth over the already very capable Gaudi 2 AI accelerator.

Gaudi 3 features 64 5th gen tensor processor cores, 8 matrix math engines, 128GB of HBM with 3.7 TB/s bandwidth, 96MB sRAM, 24 x 200 GbE, and PCIe 5.0 x16 connectivity.

At least for Intel's own projections, they expect Gaudi 3 to sharply outperform the NVIDIA H100 across various large language models.

Like AMD and unlike NVIDIA, Intel's Gaudi software stack is open-source software and a much more open ecosystem at large compared to the walled CUDA gardens.

Gaudi 3 will be available as an OAM-compliant HL-325L accelerator card, an HLB-325 universal baseboard, and as the HL-338 PCIe CEM add-in card.

Gaudi 3 air-cooled and liquid-cooled parts are sampling in H1'2024 while the volume production availability is expected in H2'2024.

So far I haven't yet seen any public patches working on bringing up Gaudi 3 support within the Habana Labs accelerator kernel driver for Linux, but presumably that will be starting very soon to get the good open-source upstream support in place by the time of the volume ramp.

In addition to Gaudi 3, Intel is announcing today the Intel Xeon 6 Processors. Intel Xeon 6 processors are intended for data centers, cloud, and edge. Intel Xeon 6 processors with E-cores will launch this quarter (Sierra Forest) while Intel Xeon 6 with performance cores (Granite Rapids) will launch "soon after the E-core processors." With the Intel Xeon 6 Sierra Forest CPUs they are promoting today a 2.4x performance per Watt improvement and 2.7x better rack density than 2nd Gen Xeon processors. For Intel Xeon 6 Granite Rapids CPUs they are today promoting the MXFP4 data format

Gaudi 3 is sounding like a nice upgrade for the Gaudi product line ahead of Intel Falcon Shores that integrates their next-gen Xe GPU for AI paired with Intel Gaudi IP on the same chip for delivering a oneAPI power house. The hardware is great and will continue to be backed by Intel's open-source software support. Over on the Intel Xeon 6 side we're certainly excited to see Sierra Forest and Granite Rapids in the lab for Linux testing and performance benchmarking.