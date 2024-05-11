Rustls Can Now Work With Nginx Via New OpenSSL Compatibility Layer

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 11 May 2024 at 06:27 AM EDT. 5 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
Rustls is the modern TLS library written in the Rust programming language with a large emphasis on memory safety and security. Rustls is backed by Google, AWS, and others as well as being a recipient of Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund. The latest exciting milestone for the open-source project is that Rustls can now work with Nginx.

Via a new "rustls-openssl-compat" OpenSSL compatibility layer started by the Rustls project, this Rust TLS implementation can now work with the Nginx web server. This compatibility layer provides an implementation of OpenSSL's SSL library "libssl" ABI.

This layer has been successfully tested with recent versions of Nginx to allow switching from OpenSSL to the memory-safe Rustls by simply swapping out the library.

Rustls logo


The announcement this week notes:
"After investing heavily in Rustls over the last few years, we now see it as a viable, performant, and memory safe alternative to OpenSSL. Recent releases have brought pluggable cryptography with FIPS support, performance optimizations, post-quantum key exchange, and numerous other improvements. In the coming months, we will focus on improving performance in the few areas where Rustls doesn't already surpass OpenSSL and add support for RFC 8879 for certificate compression. ISRG's Let's Encrypt certificate authority will begin replacing OpenSSL with Rustls later this year."

Those wanting to learn more in general about Rustls can do so via the project's GitHub.
5 Comments
Related News
Zed Code Editor Making Progress On Linux Support
Dillo 3.1 Lightweight Web Browser Released After Nine Years
GIMP 2.10.38 Released As What Might Be The Last Of GIMP 2
Nano 8.0 Text Editor Released With Modern Bindings Option
Git 2.45 Released With Initial SHA1/SHA256 Interoperability & Reftable Support
Rust-Based Coreutils 0.0.26 Increases Compatibility With GNU Coreutils
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NetBSD On The State & Future Of X.Org/X11
Framework Laptop EC Driver Being Prepared For Linux
Valve Working On Explicit Sync Support For "NVK" NVIDIA Vulkan Driver
Wine 9.8 Fixes Nearly 20 Year Old Bug For Installing Microsoft Office 97
GNOME Shell's Layout Being Improved For Smaller Displays
Proton 9.0-1 Released With Many Improvements For Steam Play Linux Gaming
OpenZFS 2.2.4 Released With Linux 6.8 Support
GNOME Took In $556k Last Year While Spending $675.9k