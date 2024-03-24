Rust-Written Coreutils 0.0.25 With Improved GNU Compatibility

24 March 2024
Out this weekend is a new version of uutils' Coreutils 0.0.25 as the Rust-written drop-in replacement to GNU Coreutils for common utilities found on Linux platforms and other systems.

With the v0.0.25 release, Rust Coreutils is passing an additional 15 GNU test suite cases since the prior release. Rust Coreutils continues working toward complete compatibility with GNU Coreutils and thus a goal of passing all the tests. Currently 437 tests are passing, 50 are being skipped, and 117 are failing.

The v0.0.25 release fixes various flags, adjusting various error messages to match the GNU style, Android CI improvements, and a variety of other bug fixes and compatibility enhancements.

More details on the uutils Coreutils 0.0.25 release via GitHub.

Helping drive this Rust Coreutils development further is recently receiving funding from Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund.
