Rust Coreutils & Reproducible Builds Receives Funding From The Sovereign Tech Fund
Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund continues investing significant sums of money for important open-source projects. Among the latest projects receiving funding from the STF are the Rust-written Coreutils implementation and Reproducible Builds.
The Sovereign Tech Fund announced today that Reproducible Builds, Domain, and Rust Coreutils are their newest investments.
The Reproducible Builds initiative is receiving €353,430.00 to work on developing a reliable archive snapshot service for accessing software based on version numbers, improving reproducibility of the Debian Installer, other Debian installation improvements, and working more in general on making builds reproducible.
The Rust Coreutils "uutils" project is receiving €99,060.00 to continue working on this drop-in replacement to GNU Coreutils that is instead written with memory safety in mind via Rust. STF is funding for more file management utilities work, maintenance and bug fixes, and working on compatibility with other utilities.
Lastly, Domain is receiving €993,600.00 for this memory-safe library for DNS handling. The money will go toward more DNSSSEC client capabilities, ongoing server improvements, more proxy work, and other enhancements.
More details on these new Sovereign Tech Fund investments via the STF newsletter.
17 Comments