Still Have A Use For Adobe Flash? Ruffle Is Working To Safely Emulate It In Rust

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 17 March 2023 at 07:00 AM EDT. 2 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
While Adobe Flash is officially -- and thankfully -- dead, those interested in Adobe Flash Player for nostalgia or archival purposes, Ruffle is working to emulate Adobe Flash support via this open-source project making use of the Rust programming language.

Over the years there have been open-source projects like Gnash and Lightspark working to create a free software implementation of Adobe Flash. These projects had some mild success for their goals but never had a complete parity to the Adobe Flash Player prior to it being officially discontinued by Adobe in 2020. While the decline and death of Adobe Flash was widely celebrated, some are still interested in it and was surprised in hearing from a Phoronix reader with the Ruffle project working on a modern Rust-based emulator for Flash.

Ruffle
Ruffle is getting Adobe Flash content running safely in modern web browsers via Rust and WebAssembly.


Ruffle is a Flash Player emulator written in Rust and working on all major operating systems and via WebAssembly can also work in modern web browsers. Due to the memory safety guarantees of Rust, they believe this is a secure implementation of Flash. The goal is also to get all existing Flash content working with Ruffle.

Ruffle


This past week the Ruffle project issued their first progress report with getting dozens of ActionScript 2 based games working, progress on ActionScript 3, and improving Ruffle's support for mobile devices.

Those wanting to learn more about this modern Rust-based Flash Player emulator can do so at Ruffle.rs. The code to Ruffle is available under both an Apache 2.0 and MIT license and can be found on GitHub.
2 Comments
Related News
DreamWorks' OpenMoonRay Renderer Code Published
Open3D 0.17 Released For Open-Source 3D Data Processing
SPECFEM3D 4.0 Released With AMD HIP GPU Support
OpenSSL 3.1 Released With Performance Optimizations, More AVX-512
ipmitool Repository Archived, Developer Suspended By GitHub
Box86 v0.3 & Box64 v0.2.2 Released For Running Linux x86/x86_64 Programs On Arm
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ipmitool Repository Archived, Developer Suspended By GitHub
Linux 6.4 To Remove Old Workaround For Running On Very Outdated Distributions
TikTok Owner Bytedance Goes Big On Open-Source Firmware
Wayland Clients Can Now Survive Qt Wayland Crashes / Compositor Restarts
Linux 6.2.4 & 6.1.17 Released To Fix An Easy-To-Trigger Kernel Oops
GNOME 44 Release Candidate Arrives With Many Last Minute Changes
Fedora 38 Beta Released With Many Exciting Updates
Open-Source AMD OpenGL Driver Drops Support For Smart Access Memory / ReBAR