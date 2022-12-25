Ruby 3.2 Released With WebAssembly Support, Production-Grade YJIT

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 25 December 2022 at 05:12 AM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Ruby programming language developers have issued a Christmas release of the latest iteration of this language focused on simplicity and productivity.

With today's Ruby 3.2 release there is an initial port to WebAssembly using the WebAssembly System Interface (WASI). This WASM port allows Ruby to run within a web browser and other WASM-based environments. The WebAssembly/WASI support with Ruby appears to be in fairly good shape for its initial premiere but with some features still to be implemented.

The other big change with Ruby 3.2 is the YJIT compiler now deemed production-ready with the "experimental" tag having been removed. Ruby introduced YJIT last year as a speedy, in-process JIT compiler. Ruby's YJIT currently supports x86_64 and AArch64 platforms on Linux, macOS, BSD, and other Unix platforms. With the v3.2 update there is also now support for YJIT on the Apple M1/M2, AWS Graviton, Raspberry Pi 4, and other hardware. Ruby 3.2 YJIT is also much faster tha Ruby 3.1 and also using much less memory overhead.


Ruby 3.2 also has improvements to its regexp implementation, the syntax_suggest feature has been integrated into Ruby, ErrorHighlight is now more robust, and a variety of other language refinements.

Downloads and more information on today's holiday release of Ruby 3.2 can be found via Ruby-Lang.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Darktable 4.2 Released With JPEG-XL Support
Apache SpamAssassin 4.0 Released With Many Improvements For Fighting Spam
Meson 1.0 Build System Nears With Stable Rust Module, Other Improvements
Blender Eyes Raising Its CPU Requirements
Blender 3.4 Now Available With Wayland, Intel Open Path Guiding Integration
Apache IoTDB 1.0 Released As An "Internet of Things Database"
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Bashes Intel's LAM - Rejected For Linux 6.2
Whoops: Linux's strcmp() For The m68k Has Always Been Broken
New Patches Aim To Boost Linux 9p Performance By ~10x
Microsoft Begins Providing DirectX Shader Compiler Linux Binaries
KDE Plasma 5.27 To Provide Better Multi-Monitor Support
Apache SpamAssassin 4.0 Released With Many Improvements For Fighting Spam
Linux 6.2 Lands Support For Multiple Compression Streams With ZRAM
Mesa 23.0 Enables Vulkan Mesh Shaders For AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series