Roundcube Open-Source Webmail Software Merges With Nextcloud

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 29 November 2023 at 05:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
The open-source Roundcube webmail software project has "merged" with Nextcloud, the prominent open-source personal cloud software.

In boosting Nextcloud's webmail software capabilities, Roundcube is joining Nextcloud as what's been described as a merger. In 2024 Nextcloud is to invest into Roundcube to accelerate the development of this widely-used webmail open-source software. Today's press release says Roundcube will not replace Nextcloud Mail with at least no plans for merging the two in the short-term.

Today's press release says that there are no immediate changes for Roundcube and Nextcloud users besides looking forward to improved integration and accelerated development beginning in the short term.

More details on today's announcement via the Nextcloud blog.

Perhaps with this increased investment into Roundcube, some of the original plans laid out years ago with the crowdfunded Roundcube-Next will finally be realized. RoundCube-Next raised more than $100k in funding a number of years ago only to fail in delivering their revamped software.
