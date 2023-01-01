Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Rhino Linux 2023.1 Released As Ubuntu-Based Rolling Release OS
Rhino Linux had been in beta for several months for this Ubuntu rolling release that evolved from the earlier Rolling Rhino Remix distribution. In addition to being a rolling release flavor, further differentiating it from upstream Ubuntu is that it uses Pacstall as an AUR-like package manager for Ubuntu. Rhino Linux also uses the "Unicorn Desktop" as its blend of the Xfce desktop environment. Rhino Linux also prides itself in using "sane default" and strives for a better user experience.
I haven't experimented with Rhino Linux myself yet but a number of Phoronix readers have expressed interest in this Ubuntu rolling-release effort. For downloads or to learn more about this new Linux distribution effort, see RhinoLinux.org.