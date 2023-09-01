Redox OS Planning A Server Version, Stable ABI & Better Performance

Redox OS, the open-source Rust-written operating system led by developer Jeremy Soller, has been drafting some exciting plans for the rest of this year and moving into 2024.

Among the big ticket items being eyed by Redox OS developers are stabilizing their ABI before they can have a Redox OS 1.0 release, creating a Redox Server version, self-hosting their build system on Redox OS, optimizing for performance, and potentially porting over the Rust-written Cosmic Desktop Environment. Cosmic continues to be developed by System76 for their Pop!_OS operating system, of which Jeremy Soller continues working for System76 as one of their engineers.

The Redox stable ABI is to focus on their relibc C library interface and as part of that they need to work on their dynamic library support. With Redox Server they have more work to do on the driver side in supporting more server hardware as well as improving their virtual machine support.

Redox OS on hardware at Phoronix
Redox OS with last year's v0.8 release.


More details on these Redox OS development priorities with 2024 quickly approaching can be found via the Redox-OS.org blog.
