Red Hat's HDR Hackfest Sounds Like It Was A Success

1 May 2023
Red Hat organized an HDR hackfest to bring together all the Linux desktop stakeholders around the desktop, display drivers, and related infrastructure for helping to make progress on High Dynamic Range (HDR) display support. The event took place last week at Red Hat's Brno office in the Czech Republic and sounds like it was quite a success.

Among the organizations with developers on hand for this HDR hackfest were Red Hat, KDE, System76, AMD, Igalia, Collabora, Canonical, and others. NVIDIA, Intel, and Google were among the organizations participating remotely.

Wayland release manager Simon Ser wrote up a recap of the HDR hackfest and all the interesting technical discussions that took place around HDR and color management. There were discussions around mixing of SDR and HDR content on the Linux desktop, power optimizations, Variable Rate Refresh (VRR) handling, KMS properties, and long-term plans for ideally coming up with a vendor-neutral API for compositors to program the color pipeline in GPUs.

There wasn't much actual code written at this HDR hackfest but broader, multi-party developer discussions to hash out overall plans moving forward... Over the coming weeks/months we'll be able to see what comes of this effort.

Simon Ser's coverage of the 2023 Red Hat HDR Hackfest.


Those interested in the HDR hackfest discussions can see Simon Ser's recap via his blog. Further background information on this hackfest via the GNOME.org Wiki.
