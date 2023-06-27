ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Steadily Improving x64 Port

ReactOS is the open-source OS that's striving for Microsoft Windows software and driver binary compatibility that is 25 years in the making. ReactOS has been making steady progress while still considered in alpha form. Most of the ReactOS successes and user tinkering has been with the 32-bit build of the OS while they have been making steady progress recently on the x86_64 (x64) port.ReactOS published a new (infrequent) newsletter to outline recent work. The newsletter also acknowledges they haven't put out a new version since the end of 2021 although progress continues. Due to shifting focuses to quality releases, they are no longer on a quarterly release cadence. There's no word yet when the next release will happen but they aim for it to be a substantial update.One area ReactOS has seen improvements is in their x64 port. ReactOS on x64 is now booting without crashing and it's advanced into a "somewhat tolerable state where ReactOS can now operate without big problems." The open-source team shared a few screenshots of ReactOS x64 in action:

But due to lacking WoW64 support, ReactOS x64 cannot currently handle any x86 (32-bit) applications.More details on other ReactOS happenings in recent months can be found via today's newsletter