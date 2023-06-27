ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Steadily Improving x64 Port

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 27 June 2023 at 06:19 AM EDT. 8 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
ReactOS is the open-source OS that's striving for Microsoft Windows software and driver binary compatibility that is 25 years in the making. ReactOS has been making steady progress while still considered in alpha form. Most of the ReactOS successes and user tinkering has been with the 32-bit build of the OS while they have been making steady progress recently on the x86_64 (x64) port.

ReactOS published a new (infrequent) newsletter to outline recent work. The newsletter also acknowledges they haven't put out a new version since the end of 2021 although progress continues. Due to shifting focuses to quality releases, they are no longer on a quarterly release cadence. There's no word yet when the next release will happen but they aim for it to be a substantial update.

One area ReactOS has seen improvements is in their x64 port. ReactOS on x64 is now booting without crashing and it's advanced into a "somewhat tolerable state where ReactOS can now operate without big problems." The open-source team shared a few screenshots of ReactOS x64 in action:

ReactOS screenshot


ReactOS x64 screenshot


But due to lacking WoW64 support, ReactOS x64 cannot currently handle any x86 (32-bit) applications.

More details on other ReactOS happenings in recent months can be found via today's newsletter.
8 Comments
Related News
AlmaLinux Figuring Out Path Forward Following RHEL Source Code Policy Change
Linux Mint 21.2 Promoted To Beta With Desktop Improvements, HEIF & AVIF Support
Distrobox 1.5 Released With NVIDIA GPU Containers Support
Serpent OS Shines New Light On Solus Partnership, Pushing More D Language Code
Mageia 9 Beta 2 Released With Linux 6.3 Kernel, KDE Plasma 5.27 + GNOME 44 Desktops
AlmaLinux 8.8 Released For Those Relying On RHEL8
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Red Hat Now Limiting RHEL Sources To CentOS Stream
Intel Releases x86-simd-sort 2.0 With Faster AVX-512 Sorting, New Algorithms
GCC Adopts A Code of Conduct
GCC Lands AVX-512 Fully-Masked Vectorization
Intel Arc Graphics Driver Change Leads To A Big Speed-Up Under Linux
AlmaLinux Figuring Out Path Forward Following RHEL Source Code Policy Change
GNOME Lands Nice Optimization For Wayland Gaming
GCC 14 Adds Initial "-std=c++26" Plumbing