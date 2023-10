"Open-Source Windows" ReactOS To See Improved GUI Setup/Installation

Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

ReactOS Deutschland e.V. has hired a longtime contributor to this "open-source Windows" project to spend the next five months working on the ReactOS GUI setup mode as an alternative to their classic text-based setup mode.ReactOS is paying Hermès Bélusca-Maïto to work on the ReactOS GUI setup mode for the next five months to finish the first-stage code as an alternative to the text-mode setup code that has been used to date when setting up a ReactOS installation.

- Finish partial-Winesync of setupapi.dll regarding CAB-file extraction;

- Move the FreeLdr bootloader installation choice step after the ROS disk/partition-choice step and JUST before the actual installation;

- Integrate registry settings callbacks (currently absent in the GUI setup);

- Add GPT support for the GUI Setup;

- Miscellaneous stuff (further cleanup, some refactorings, etc).

Some of the key milestones to be focused on include:More details on this ReactOS funded initiative via the ReactOS.org blog . It's great to see the GUI setup mode hopefully coming together over the next half-year for hopefully making installing ReactOS more user-friendly for those that may be intimidated by the text-based setup mode currently employed.