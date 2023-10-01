"Open-Source Windows" ReactOS To See Improved GUI Setup/Installation

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 1 October 2023 at 08:29 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS
ReactOS Deutschland e.V. has hired a longtime contributor to this "open-source Windows" project to spend the next five months working on the ReactOS GUI setup mode as an alternative to their classic text-based setup mode.

ReactOS is paying Hermès Bélusca-Maïto to work on the ReactOS GUI setup mode for the next five months to finish the first-stage code as an alternative to the text-mode setup code that has been used to date when setting up a ReactOS installation.

ReactOS.org screenshot


Some of the key milestones to be focused on include:
- Finish partial-Winesync of setupapi.dll regarding CAB-file extraction;
- Move the FreeLdr bootloader installation choice step after the ROS disk/partition-choice step and JUST before the actual installation;
- Integrate registry settings callbacks (currently absent in the GUI setup);
- Add GPT support for the GUI Setup;
- Miscellaneous stuff (further cleanup, some refactorings, etc).

More details on this ReactOS funded initiative via the ReactOS.org blog. It's great to see the GUI setup mode hopefully coming together over the next half-year for hopefully making installing ReactOS more user-friendly for those that may be intimidated by the text-based setup mode currently employed.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Mint Debian Edition 6 Released
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Shown Running On Valve's Steam Deck
Linux Mint Debian Edition 6 Reaches Beta
Manjaro 23.0 Released With GNOME 44, KDE Plasma 5.27 & Xfce 4.18 Desktop Options
Armbian 23.08 Released With Work-In-Progress ThinkPad X13s Support, New SBCs
Linux From Scratch 12.0 Published For Rolling Your Own Linux Build
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Terminal Emulators Have The Potential Of Being Much Faster
PipeWire 1.0 Planned For Release Later This Year
Linux's Multi-Grain Timestamps Short-Lived: Removed From The Kernel After A Few Weeks
Linux 6.7 Adding New Feature To Btrfs For The Steam Deck
Blumenkrantz Optimizes Mesa Vulkan Submission Merging - Some Test Cases Improve 1000%+
Firefox 118 Available With Performance Improvements, Automated Translations
Reminder: The 2023 Phoronix Premium Oktoberfest/Autumn Special
Wayland Color Management Protocol Posted For Weston