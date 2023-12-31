Rav1e 0.7.0 Released For Xiph.Org's Latest Rust-Based AV1 Encoding

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 31 December 2023
The Xiph.Org project Rav1e to provide the fastest and safest AV1 encoder by leveraging the Rust programming language is ending out 2023 with a new feature release.

Rav1e 0.7 was released on Saturday to succeed the year-old Rav1e v0.6 series. The rav1e 0.7 update syncs up its Assembly code from that of the VideoLAN dav1d 1.2.1 project, adds more encoder-specific Assembly for both x86_64 and AArch64, provides many clean-ups and fixes, and there is an initial speed level re-balance.

AV1 logo


Downloads and more details on rav1e 0.7 for this Rust-based AV1 video encoder via Xiph's GitHub.
