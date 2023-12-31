Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Rav1e 0.7.0 Released For Xiph.Org's Latest Rust-Based AV1 Encoding
Rav1e 0.7 was released on Saturday to succeed the year-old Rav1e v0.6 series. The rav1e 0.7 update syncs up its Assembly code from that of the VideoLAN dav1d 1.2.1 project, adds more encoder-specific Assembly for both x86_64 and AArch64, provides many clean-ups and fixes, and there is an initial speed level re-balance.
Downloads and more details on rav1e 0.7 for this Rust-based AV1 video encoder via Xiph's GitHub.