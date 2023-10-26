RadeonSI Completes ACO Compiler Support With Mesa 24.0

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 26 October 2023 at 02:17 PM EDT. 12 Comments
MESA
With the newly-started Mesa 24.0 development cycle a very exciting feature landed today... The ACO compiler integration for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver has appeared to effectively wrap up for optionally making use of this Valve-developed shader compiler as an alternative to the AMDGPU LLVM shader back-end.

RADV has long been using the ACO compiler for delivering quicker game load times and better performance overall. It's worked out very well and then over the past year we've seen ACO compiler support slowly come together for the RadeonSI Gallium3D (OpenGL) driver. With the newest code today for Mesa 24.0-devel, it appears to be largely over the finish line.

Radeon graphics cards


AMD engineer Qiang Yu had this merge request land for enabling ACO compilation for the part-mode merged shader and allowing RadeonSI to optionally build without LLVM support at all. Qiang Yu wrote in that merge request:
"This is the final part to support aco compilation for all shader stages and modes."

With this code in Mesa 24.0-devel, the ACO compiler will now be used if RadeonSI is built without the LLVM integration. Alternatively the AMD_DEBUG=useaco environment variable continues to work for switching over to the ACO compiler back-end compared to the default LLVM compiler back-end.

It's great to see this milestone finally achieved and I'll be running some RadeonSI ACO comparison benchmarks soon on Phoronix.
12 Comments
Related News
Mesa 23.3-rc1 Available For Testing With NVIDIA Vulkan Driver, Raspberry Pi 5 Support
Mesa 24.0 Enters Feature Development For Open-Source OpenGL & Vulkan Drivers
Etnaviv NPU Support Coming Together, Mesa Upstreaming Next
RadeonSI Driver Integrates Perfetto Support
Rusticl OpenCL Still Striving For Better Performance, SYCL & HIP Features
Even Though It's Currently Slow, The Mesa NVIDIA "NVK" Vulkan Driver Has Been Making Good Progress
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Wants To Know If You'd Like Ryzen AI Support On Linux
QLogic 10Gb "QLGE" Ethernet Driver Set To Be Removed From The Linux Kernel
COSMIC Desktop Rolls Out Lock/Login Screen, More Wayland Protocols
Geany 2.0 Lightweight IDE / Text Editor Released
Linux's Latest Plan For Removing Old WiFi Drivers
Firefox 119 Available With Improved Firefox View, Expanded PDF Editing
Even Though It's Currently Slow, The Mesa NVIDIA "NVK" Vulkan Driver Has Been Making Good Progress
Milk-V Oasis Sounds Like An Interesting RISC-V Board With 16 Cores, Up To 64GB LPDDR5