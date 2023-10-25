Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Mesa 24.0 Enters Feature Development For Open-Source OpenGL & Vulkan Drivers
Superb Mesa release manager Eric Engestrom is managing the Mesa 23.3 cycle and today branched the code from mainline Git as planned. In turn Mesa Git was bumped to Mesa 24.0-devel for beginning feature work on the next quarter's cycle.
Mesa 23.3-rc1 should be released shortly and will see weekly release candidates until the stable Mesa 23.3 release is ready likely sometime by late November.
The Mesa 23.3 brings a lot in store especially countless RADV Vulkan driver improvements, initial AMD GFX11.5 / RDNA3 Refresh support, initial Raspberry Pi 5 OpenGL and Vulkan support (when running a supported kernel), various Intel Arc Graphics optimizations have continued, more efficient MSAA with AMD RDNA3 GPUs, initial Intel ANV Vulkan driver sparse support, mesh shader support by default for the Intel ANV driver, and the open-source NVIDIA "NVK" Vulkan driver has merged this cycle for that preliminary support. Other Mesa components like Rusticl and Zink along with smaller hardware drivers like the Asahi Gallium3D code have also seen a lot of nice improvements for Mesa 23.3.