AMD Releases Radeon GPU Profiler 2.0, RGA 2.9 & Other GPUOpen Tools
Following yesterday's big AMD AI event where they launched the Instinct MI300A / MI300X and ROCm 6.0, today AMD engineers released Radeon GPU Profiler 2.0 along with other GPUOpen tooling updates.
The Radeon GPU Profiler 2.0 release adds support for more RDNA 3 GPUs, redesigns the Wavefront occupancy UI, dark mode UI support, ray-tracing handling improvements, support for opening larger RGP files, and other additions.
More details on all of the Radeon GPU Profiler 2.0 changes via GPUOpen.com.
Also released today is Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.9 with a binary analysis mode for inspecting shader/kernel ISA disassembly, support for the Instinct mI-200 as a OpenCL target, live SGPR analysis support, DX12 mode, and updating the OpenGL offline compiler.
Radeon GPU Detective 1.1 has also debuted today and it adds Vulkan support on Windows.
Radeon Memory Visualizer 1.8 rounds out the new GPUOpen software releases so far today. This release brings resource usage size timeline improvements and other enhancements.
