RISC-V Default Linux Kernel Configuration Tweaked So It's Easier Running Docker, Snaps

Written by Michael Larabel in RISC-V on 25 July 2022 at 05:20 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RISC-V --
With the upcoming Linux 5.20 cycle the RISC-V CPU architecture's default kernel configuration "defconfig" is being tweaked so it's capable of running Docker out-of-the-box.

Currently the default configuration of the RISC-V Linux kernel build doesn't have all the necessary capabilities in order to be able to run Docker. But thanks to Canonical's Heinrich Schuchardt he has made the necessary changes to the defconfig to be able to host Docker and those changes are now queued up ahead of the v5.20 merge window.

Among the options needing to be enabled for Docker that currently aren't set in the default configuration are MEMCG, CGROUP_DEVICE, CPUSETS, CGROUP_HUGETLB, RT_GROUP_SCHED, NETFILTER, MD, VXLAN, SECURITY, and many other options.

Besides needing these kernel options enabled to meet Docker requirements, this change by a Canonical engineer also mentions in the commit that many of the options are also needed in order to run Ubuntu Snaps.

See this patch part of RISC-V's "for-next" branch of changes ready for next week's Linux 5.20 merge window.
Add A Comment
Related News
The First RISC-V Laptop Announced With Quad-Core CPU, 16GB RAM, Linux Support
RISC-V Announces Initial Batch Of 2022 Specifications: SBI, UEFI, Zmmul, E-Trace
Think Silicon Shows Off First RISC-V 3D GPU
Linux 5.19 Adding Support For The PolarBerry RISC-V FPGA Board
RISC-V With Linux 5.19 Allows Running RV32 32-bit Binaries On RV64, Adds Svpbmt
RISC-V With Linux 5.19 Preps "COMPAT" Mode For 32-bit Apps On 64-bit Kernels & More
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Engineers Lift The Lid On Carbon - A Hopeful Successor To C++
Intel's Open-Source Vulkan Driver For Ray-Tracing Gets "Like A 100x Improvement"
Fedora 37 Hopes To Have A Preview Of The New Web-Based Install UI
The Current Retbleed Performance Costs With An AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
IO_uring Zerocopy Send Is Ready For Linux 5.20 Networking
Epic Games Joins The Open 3D Foundation
GNOME 43 Alpha Released With Browser Improvements, More GTK 4 Porting
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Ready To Switch To Lazy Descriptors - Big Performance Win