RISC-V Default Linux Kernel Configuration Tweaked So It's Easier Running Docker, Snaps
With the upcoming Linux 5.20 cycle the RISC-V CPU architecture's default kernel configuration "defconfig" is being tweaked so it's capable of running Docker out-of-the-box.
Currently the default configuration of the RISC-V Linux kernel build doesn't have all the necessary capabilities in order to be able to run Docker. But thanks to Canonical's Heinrich Schuchardt he has made the necessary changes to the defconfig to be able to host Docker and those changes are now queued up ahead of the v5.20 merge window.
Among the options needing to be enabled for Docker that currently aren't set in the default configuration are MEMCG, CGROUP_DEVICE, CPUSETS, CGROUP_HUGETLB, RT_GROUP_SCHED, NETFILTER, MD, VXLAN, SECURITY, and many other options.
Besides needing these kernel options enabled to meet Docker requirements, this change by a Canonical engineer also mentions in the commit that many of the options are also needed in order to run Ubuntu Snaps.
See this patch part of RISC-V's "for-next" branch of changes ready for next week's Linux 5.20 merge window.
