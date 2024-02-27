Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
RADV Driver Lands Vulkan Video AV1 Decode For Mesa 24.1
At the start of February with the Vulkan 1.3.277 spec release, the AV1 video decoding extension debuted. This extension was inspired in part by the earlier Mesa AV1 decode extension crafted by Red Hat, FFmpeg developers, and others last year.
Following that spec release a merge request was opened by Red Hat's David Airlie for landing VK_KHR_video_decode_av1 support with RADV. Three weeks later that code has proven itself and now merged for Mesa 24.1 due out in Q2.
The NVIDIA proprietary driver has support for this extension, the AMD Radeon Software proprietary driver code has support for it, and now the Mesa RADV driver too can handle AV1 decode with Vulkan Video. Now to see more multimedia software embracing the Vulkan Video API...