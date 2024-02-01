Mesa Merge Request Opened For RADV Driver With VK_KHR_video_decode_av1

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 2 February 2024 at 06:53 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA
Following yesterday's release of VK_KHR_video_decode_av1 in Vulkan 1.3.277 for AV1 video decoding, a Mesa merge request has already been opened for adding the VK_KHR_video_decode_av1 extension to the Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver.

This very nice turnaround in timing for Vulkan Video AV1 decode for RADV shouldn't be too surprising: this KHR extension builds off the earlier Mesa vendor extension for AV1 decode that was worked on by Red Hat's David Airlie a year ago.

Overnight Airlie opened up the draft merge request providing VK_KHR_video_decode_av1 support for RADV. This builds off his earlier AV1 decode work plus Charlie Turner at Igalia contributed various fixes and other work to bring the implementation into compliance with the newly-finalized Khronos specification.

Vulkan Video logo


This merge request is now undergoing review and will hopefully be ready for merging soon (ideally with Mesa 24.1) for having this industry-standard AV1 video decode using Vulkan Video.

David Airlie commented on the status as well as separately noting that he continues to have a Vulkan Video AV1 decode branch available with proposed Intel ANV driver changes. That Intel Vulkan Video AV1 decode support can currently build but is "totally untested" so that may still take some time before seeing that code ready for merging to upstream Mesa.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa 24.0 Released With Faster Radeon RADV Ray-Tracing & Initial PowerVR Vulkan Driver
Mesa's NVIDIA Vulkan Driver "NVK" Now Exposes Vulkan 1.3 Support
Mesa 24.0-rc3 Up For Testing, Mesa 23.3.4 Out As Stable
Teflon Merged To Mesa 24.1 As Gallium3D Frontend For TensorFlow Lite
Mesa Vulkan Drivers Reach An Inflection Point: Idea Raised To Be More Like Gallium3D
Mesa 24.0-rc2 Released With This Quarter's Release Looking Good
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
Ubuntu Looking At Applying Low-Latency Optimizations To Its Generic Kernel
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Will Aim To Ship With The Linux 6.8 Kernel
Ubuntu Generic vs. Low-Latency Linux Kernel Benchmarks For HPC & Desktop
Niri Debuts As A Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Inspired By PaperWM
GNOME Network Displays Adds Support For Chromecast & Miracast MICE Protocols
Servo Engine Updates Bring CSS Tables & Its Browser Gets Back/Forward Buttons