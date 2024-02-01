Mesa Merge Request Opened For RADV Driver With VK_KHR_video_decode_av1
Following yesterday's release of VK_KHR_video_decode_av1 in Vulkan 1.3.277 for AV1 video decoding, a Mesa merge request has already been opened for adding the VK_KHR_video_decode_av1 extension to the Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver.
This very nice turnaround in timing for Vulkan Video AV1 decode for RADV shouldn't be too surprising: this KHR extension builds off the earlier Mesa vendor extension for AV1 decode that was worked on by Red Hat's David Airlie a year ago.
Overnight Airlie opened up the draft merge request providing VK_KHR_video_decode_av1 support for RADV. This builds off his earlier AV1 decode work plus Charlie Turner at Igalia contributed various fixes and other work to bring the implementation into compliance with the newly-finalized Khronos specification.
This merge request is now undergoing review and will hopefully be ready for merging soon (ideally with Mesa 24.1) for having this industry-standard AV1 video decode using Vulkan Video.
David Airlie commented on the status as well as separately noting that he continues to have a Vulkan Video AV1 decode branch available with proposed Intel ANV driver changes. That Intel Vulkan Video AV1 decode support can currently build but is "totally untested" so that may still take some time before seeing that code ready for merging to upstream Mesa.
