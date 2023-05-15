Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
RADV Adds Support For VK_EXT_tooling_info
The VK_EXT_tooling_info Vulkan extension has been around since 2018 but was deprecated in Vulkan 1.3 since its functionality was added to core Vulkan. The purpose is to basically provide details around any debuggers and tooling running that is interacting with the Vulkan implementation.
The VK_EXT_tooling_info extension spec sums it up as:
"When an error occurs during application development, a common question is "What tools are actually running right now?" This extension adds the ability to query that information directly from the Vulkan implementation.
Outdated versions of one tool might not play nicely with another, or perhaps a tool is not actually running when it should have been. Trying to figure that out can cause headaches as it is necessary to consult each known tool to figure out what is going on — in some cases the tool might not even be known.
Typically, the expectation is that developers will simply print out this information for visual inspection when an issue occurs, however a small amount of semantic information about what the tool is doing is provided to help identify it programmatically. For example, if the advertised limits or features of an implementation are unexpected, is there a tool active which modifies these limits? Or if an application is providing debug markers, but the implementation is not actually doing anything with that information, this can quickly point that out."
Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's Linux graphics driver team added support for VK_EXT_tooling_info so it can point out when software like the Radeon Graphics Profiler "RGP" is active. The RADV code that was merged will currently report if Radeon Graphics Profiler, Radeon Memory Visualizer, and/or Radeon Raytracing Analyzer are currently enabled.
More details for those interested via this merge to Mesa 23.2-devel.